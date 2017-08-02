Over to the govt

In its third bi-monthly review of monetary policy for 2017-18, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did precisely what was widely expected and cut the policy rate by 25 basis points. The MPC’s statement, released on Wednesday, said that the decision was in keeping with a neutral monetary policy stance — a stance which the committee declined to change. The general impression conveyed by the MPC’s statement was that the committee felt that lower-than-expected prints for inflation and a stuttering economy had essentially forced its hand. The ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?