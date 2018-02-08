Pardada, not nana: Narendra Modi's remark on Rahul Gandhi's grandfather

-
ALSO READJust poll rhetoric, mum on jobs, farmers, Rafale: Rahul Gandhi on PM speech Rahul Gandhi Cong's new prez, says BJP crushes voices: Top 10 developments Modi ridicules Rahul's rise, wants Gujarat to dump Congress: 10 highlights Rahul Gandhi faces these 5 key challenges as Congress president Ready to take over the reins of party, says Rahul Gandhi
-
In his Lok Sabha speech on February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly called Jawaharlal Nehru as “aap ke nana” (your maternal grandfather), the reference person being Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He had made the same allusions many times earlier as well. However, neither of Rahul Gandhi’s grandfathers, Feroze Gandhi and Stefano Maino, were Congress presidents or prime ministers of India. Nehru was the father of Rahul Gandhi’s paternal grandmother Indira Gandhi.
So he would be a paternal great-grandfather to Rahul or pardada in Hindi. In all this discussion, Motilal Nehru, who was the Congress president in 1919 and 1928 (when he was succeeded by son Jawaharlal) is seldom mentioned. He must be considered the true founding father of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU