Pardada, not nana: Narendra Modi's remark on Rahul Gandhi's grandfather

PM Modi repeatedly called Jawaharlal Nehru as 'aap ke nana' (your maternal grandfather), the reference person being Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Business Standard 

In his Lok Sabha speech on February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly called Jawaharlal Nehru as “aap ke nana” (your maternal grandfather), the reference person being Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He had made the same allusions many times earlier as well. However, neither of Rahul Gandhi’s grandfathers, Feroze Gandhi and Stefano Maino, were Congress presidents or prime ministers of India. Nehru was the father of Rahul Gandhi’s paternal grandmother Indira Gandhi.

So he would be a paternal great-grandfather to Rahul or pardada in Hindi. In all this discussion, Motilal Nehru, who was the Congress president in 1919 and 1928 (when he was succeeded by son Jawaharlal) is seldom mentioned. He must be considered the true founding father of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 22:28 IST

