Pardada, not nana: Narendra Modi's remark on Rahul Gandhi's grandfather

In his Lok Sabha speech on February 7, Prime Minister repeatedly called Jawaharlal Nehru as “aap ke nana” (your maternal grandfather), the reference person being president He had made the same allusions many times earlier as well. However, neither of Rahul Gandhi’s grandfathers, Feroze Gandhi and Stefano Maino, were presidents or prime ministers of India. Nehru was the father of Rahul Gandhi’s paternal grandmother Indira Gandhi.

So he would be a paternal great-grandfather to Rahul or pardada in Hindi. In all this discussion, Motilal Nehru, who was the president in 1919 and 1928 (when he was succeeded by son Jawaharlal) is seldom mentioned. He must be considered the true founding father of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.