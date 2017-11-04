Political confidence is not business confidence

If you have been foolish enough to choose economics as your preferred option for a BA degree, one of the first things you are taught is that its demand that makes the world go around. The next thing you are taught is that there is a link between prices and quantity demanded, encapsulated in the demand curve. If price for something goes up, generally demand for that thing goes down. The opposite is also true, generally. What you are not taught in the first year, however, is that the level of money supply also has a bearing on total demand in the economy. It can push the ...