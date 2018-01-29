Primitive explanations of primitive assumptions

Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh provided explanations to what I called as primitive assumptions in their work on payrolls data.

I had pointed out to them, four areas where their assumptions were primitive. These were (1) assumption of a 50 per cent "haircut", (2) assumption of a 25 per cent "drop out" rate, (3) selection of the age band 18-25 years in the case of EPFO and (4) selection of a different band viz. 18-22 years in the case of ESIC. Nevertheless, I welcomed the use of a payrolls database and even exhorted the government to use the work of ...