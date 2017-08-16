Protest Inc

In declining to unequivocally condemn the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in one death and many injuries, Donald Trump may have hit a new trough in the already low moral tenor that marks his presidency. Mr Trump was forced to modify his statement, but he swiftly backtracked on Tuesday. Amid the uproar of criticism that erupted from across the political spectrum, it is ironic that a president who campaigned on the promise of reviving manufacturing jobs should have sustained sharp rebukes from three representatives on the American Manufacturing Council. On ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?