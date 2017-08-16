Protest Inc

In declining to unequivocally condemn the violent neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in one death and many injuries, Donald Trump may have hit a new trough in the already low moral tenor that marks his presidency. Mr Trump was forced to modify his statement, but he swiftly backtracked on Tuesday. Amid the uproar of criticism that erupted from across the political spectrum, it is ironic that a president who campaigned on the promise of reviving manufacturing jobs should have sustained sharp rebukes from three representatives on the American Manufacturing Council. On ...