Rahul Khullar: Making sense of demonetisation

The value of the currency that ceased to be legal tender was Rs 15.44 lakh crore

The value of the currency that ceased to be legal tender was Rs 15.44 lakh crore

What was the amount demonetised? The value of the currency that ceased to be legal tender was Rs 15.44 lakh crore (Rs 8.58 lakh crore in Rs 500 notes and Rs 6.86 lakh crore of Rs 1,000 denomination). What was the main object of demonetisation? The intent was to render worthless the black wealth held as cash assets i.e. in currency. What was the anticipated gain? The government expected that about 25 per cent or more of the currency in circulation would not return to the system. Owners of such black currency assets would not be able to declare it and exchange it. Then, ...

Rahul Khullar