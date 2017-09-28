Regulate the private health sector

The successful expansion of the private health sector in India has been a matter of justified pride but also of much despair. Many private hospitals have achieved success in delivering speciality services — be it cardiology, oncology, complex surgery or transplanting organs — to name just a few. Sophisticated diagnostics have revolutionised medical treatment at a fraction of the cost of treatment overseas. Even so the general impression prevails that private establishments are often unethical, greedy, treating medical service as a business and hospitalisation as a source of ...