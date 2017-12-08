T N Ninan: Trillion, or 10 kharab?

So how big is the Indian economy this year? If you were to put it in US dollars, the figure would be something approaching $2.5 trillion—which is easy to say and write. But if you were to put it in rupees, most people would say: about 160 lakh crore, or (rarely) Rs 1.6 crore crore.

Numbers thus expressed are not only clumsy (like saying million million) but also, as a reader has pointed out, confound the logic of the Indian way of writing numbers. This is to have a comma after every two digits beyond the initial three, and different from the international counting system which puts a ...