The case for boosting solar energy

Contrary to expert opinions and projections, solar power in India continues to break records and the recent price of Rs 2.44/kWh in the Bhadla Solar Park, Rajasthan is an unprecedented low. Grid-parity has arrived earlier than expected. Solar power now is around 18 per cent cheaper than coal-based generation in comparable capacities. This has set alarm bells ringing in the thermal power plant (TPP) sector, where plant load factors (PLFs) have dropped from 76 per cent in 2011 to around 58 per cent currently. Recently, some observers have argued that the aggressive growth of solar ...