Anaemic growth must certainly be worrying the government but there is another reason the government should be anxious: The telling silence of India Inc. This section of India’s noisy democracy is assuredly less vocal and a lot more circumspect in its public comments about the government, rarely venturing criticism but also seldom restraining itself from fulsome public praise. The intelligentsia routinely and rightly dismisses the latter as the sycophancy of a constituency that still depends quite heavily on government policy for its fortunes. Looked at another way, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?