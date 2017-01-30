Unfair demand

Election Commission must review its call on cash withdrawal

Election Commission must review its call on cash withdrawal

The Election Commission and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appear to be engaged in an unseemly battle over the desirability of relaxing the limits on cash withdrawals by candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. Last week, the commission advised the central bank that candidates in the electoral fray be allowed to withdraw cash up to Rs 2 lakh a week, against the current restrictions of Rs 24,000 for all savings bank account holders. The relaxation was justified by the commission on the ground that candidates would thus be able to meet their poll expenditure. In ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment