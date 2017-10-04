Welcome pause

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has painted the picture of an economy where inflation is rising – retail inflation has gone up by around 2 percentage points since the Monetary Policy Committee’s last meeting – while growth is decelerating and is expected to slow down further. The combination of these two factors justify the RBI’s decision to hold back reduction in the repurchase rate – the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system – in the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review on Wednesday. The RBI has slashed its estimate ...