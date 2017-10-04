Welcome pause

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has painted the picture of an economy where inflation is rising – retail inflation has gone up by around 2 percentage points since the Monetary Policy Committee’s last meeting – while growth is decelerating and is expected to slow down further. The combination of these two factors justify the RBI’s decision to hold back reduction in the repurchase rate – the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system – in the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review on Wednesday. The RBI has slashed its estimate ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?