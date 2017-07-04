What GST means for BJP

GST's significance for the BJP's politics is as important as its implications for the Indian economy

A lot has been written about the transformational impact the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) will have on the Indian economy. In spite of its many current imperfections, the GST will yield many benefits simply because a broad architecture of a tax system is now in place to remove the cascading effects of indirect taxes, collapse a multitude of taxes and cesses into one tax and eliminate the inspector raj as well as physical controls on inter-state movement of goods. Hopefully, the newly created GST Council will soon weed out the imperfections in the current GST like the ...

A K Bhattacharya