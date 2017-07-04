What GST means for BJP

A lot has been written about the transformational impact the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST) will have on the Indian economy. In spite of its many current imperfections, the GST will yield many benefits simply because a broad architecture of a tax system is now in place to remove the cascading effects of indirect taxes, collapse a multitude of taxes and cesses into one tax and eliminate the inspector raj as well as physical controls on inter-state movement of goods. Hopefully, the newly created GST Council will soon weed out the imperfections in the current GST like the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?