What turned it around for India

Some are calling it “leapfrogging” while others are describing it as “hitting a century”; nonetheless, the superlatives are falling short of describing what can be referred to as an achievement of the whole country. Every segment is busy offering its views about the future impact of this feat. Agencies and organisations in India and abroad are raising eyebrows and measuring the long and short benefits — heightened investor sentiment and larger-than-ever foreign direct investment inflows are just a few. While the above lines are sufficient to ...