Why inflation undershot expectations

The dramatic and sustained disinflation India has witnessed over the past three years is the most stark manifestation of the macro-economic transformation the economy has undergone. It's also, however, the source of an important macroeconomic puzzle. One constant in the past three years has been that actual inflation has consistently undershot expectations. Put differently, forecasts of inflation have consistently over-estimated inflation (or underestimated the disinflation) - thereby making systematic forecast errors. Consider this: Consensus CPI forecasts predicted 7.7 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?