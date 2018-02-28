Fast-growing hotspots: Enter tier II cities while prices are attractive

Tier II and tier III cities present a varied picture as far as price appreciation in the residential segment over the past year is concerned. Some micromarkets have witnessed good appreciation (See: Fast-growing hotspots), while in most others prices have been stagnant or risen in the single digit.

Nonetheless, an investor exploring investment options should consider these cities. Affordable option: The primary reason why tier II and tier III cities should be on an investor's radar is affordability. They offer options even to those with a limited corpus. ...