Feeling unsafe amid digitisation push? Go for a cyber insurance cover

The government’s thrust on financial digitisation has had an unwanted byproduct – a rise in cybercrime. According to recent reports, the government is planning to set up a cyber-forensic laboratory-cum-training centre for police officials in each state. Cybercrimes have risen consistently in the past few years.

According to data, 144,496 cyber attacks took place between 2014 and 2016. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) registered a total of 13,653 cases of frauds involving credit cards in 2016-17, and 12,520 cases between April and September of 2017 alone. And, with ...