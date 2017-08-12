Global cyberattacks prompt India Inc to run for cover

With a spate in globally orchestrated cyberattacks, many non-information technology (IT) and -banking companies are enquiring and purchasing cyber insurance worth up to $100 million (Rs 640 crore). “Indian firms are buying cyber insurance from $1 million to $1,000 million. The early adopters and those with cyber insurances are increasing their cover,” said Sanjay Kedia, country head and chief executive officer, Marsh India. He added companies with exposure to the European General Data Protection Regulation were proactive in expanding their cover as they could be fined ...