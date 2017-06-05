Here's how to make your investment portfolio more resilient

Currently, valuations within the equity markets are at a premium to long-term averages, more so within the mid-and small-cap segments. The trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of the BSE Sensitive Index, or Sensex, is currently at 22.7, higher than its five- and 10-year averages of 19 and 19.3 per cent, respectively. In such a scenario, there is always the risk of a market correction. One way for investors to guard against it is through opting for style diversification within their portfolios. If they have been investing only in growth funds so far, they should now also opt for ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?