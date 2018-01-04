Hotspot: Fastest growing micro market in Pune's Hinjewadi

Once an anonymous destination comprising of small villages in the peripheral areas of Pune, Hinjewadi is now a prime real estate hotspot. With the launch of the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and following entry of various IT-ITeS majors and multinational companies, Hinjewadi has witnessed spectacular growth in working population.

The accompanying demand for homes, backed by improving social and physical infrastructure, has made Hinjewadi one of Pune’s fastest-growing micro-markets in Pune. The establishment of the Hinjewadi IT Park acted as a powerful magnet for IT-ITeS ...