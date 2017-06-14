Private insurers' individual, group single premiums for May 2017 see a drop

Private life insurers reported a slump in premiums earned in both individual and categories on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis and the twelve-month ending May 2017.

While the decline in the month of May 2017 was 12.8 per cent and 26.58 per cent in the individual and segments, respectively, the decline in the twelve-month period ending May was 10 per cent and 24.43 per cent, repectively for individual and categicories, according to the Regulatory Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) business figures for the month.

LIC’s individual for the month of May 2017 fell by 3.79 per cent whereas for the period ending May 2017 the individual plummeted by 41 per cent against period ending May 2016. Unlike the private players, LIC’s saw a slight increase of 0.44 per cent in the month of May 2017 as opposed to May 2016. However, for the twelve months ending May 2017 it declined by 10.7 per cent.

Surprisingly, the number of lives covered under schemes plummeted by 67 per cent for and 18.67 per cent for private insurers in the period ending May 17 against May 16 (y-o-y). While for the month of May 17, the lives covered under schemes declined by 24 per cent for private insurers and saw a decline of 25.5 per cent.

Moreover, the non- premiums earned by both private players and decreased by 69 per cent and 70 per cent respectively for the month of May 17. The decline in non- premiums earned by both private and public players for the period ending May 17 as opposed to May 16 decreased by 65 per cent and 74.55 per cent respectively.

The number of policies issued by the companies in the month of May 17 declined by 83.72 per cent as well the policies issued during the period ending May 17 declined by 82.65 per cent against the period ending May 16.

income for Life companies, however, grew by 4.5 per cent in May 2017 and stood at Rs 3,394.26 crore against Rs 3,248.35 crore in May 2016. Moreover, the life insurers saw an 11.22 per cent increase in the amount of premiums earned in the year ending May 2017 to Rs 18,788.37 crore from Rs 18,582.6 crore in May 2016.

Both the private players and saw a 23.87 per cent and 5.59 per cent increase in the number of policies issued in the twelve months ending May 17 from May 16, respectively. However, reported a decline of 3.17 per cent in May 2017 in the number of policies issued against May 2016.