Readers' Corner: Taxation

After filing my returns for the current assessment year, I got a refund of Rs 28,090. There was some issue and I had to revise my returns. Now it shows another refund of Rs 9,770. Will I get this money or will it be adjusted in my next filing? From your query, it appears that based on your original return, you already got the refund of Rs 28,090. However, you found some error and revised your tax return and claimed another refund of Rs 9,770. If this be the case, you will get this refund once your revised return is processed by the tax authorities and they find your ...