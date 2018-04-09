Rahul Gandhi leads anti-Modi govt fast, Tytler asked to leave? Top updates

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of disturbing social harmony in the country, president on Monday led his party’s nation-wide fast at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. A statement from the party said that Gandhi had directed all party workers across India to observe a fast in their respective states and district headquarters.

The protest comes in the wake of multiple issues like the CBSE paper leaks, PNB scam and a Parliament session that ended in a logjam without any major transactions amid constant disruptions. The party also plans to attack the saffron party over the violence that broke out during Bharat Bandh on April 2.

“Peace and harmony have been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress,” the party said in the statement. Targetting the BJP government, the party said, “Clearly BJP ruled Centre and state governments didn’t initiate any steps to curb the violence neither to protect the fraternity, therefore it becomes even more important for the to lead the nation in tough time.”

1. protest against govt's failure today: led a protest at Raj Ghat as part of a nationwide "fast" of the party to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning Parliament. workers are holding a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country. Gandhi is sitting with Delhi chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government's failure to hold a discussion in Parliament on key issues like the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and a special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The will also take up issues related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth.





2. Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar asked to leave protest area? Times of India reported embattled leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were on Monday allegedly asked to leave New Delhi's Raj Ghat, where their party is staging a protest against the government. However, Delhi Pradesh Committee president Ajay Maken clarified that while nobody had been asked to leave, the enclosure at the venue was only meant for certain office-bearers of the party. In a press conference BJP spokesperson lashed out BJP hit out at Here’s what Sambit Patra said in a press conference.



3. leaders spotted eating in Delhi; party defends action: Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claimed leaders were earlier today seen eating at restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits.

leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "Photograph was taken before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, it is not an indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these (BJP) people, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat."

Here are some glimpses of party units across the country that are observing a day-long fast today to protest the rising atrocities against Dalits, adivasis, & minorities under the Modi Govt. #CongressForPeaceAndHarmony pic.twitter.com/XvPVxI3irD — (@INCIndia) April 9, 2018

asserted that a united opposition would defeat BJP, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "A united opposition will ensure the defeat of the BJP and prevent Narendra Modi from winning again from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 parliamentary elections," said.

5. BJP trying to destroy multiculturalism in Karnataka: said will defeat the idea of BJP that is trying to destroy multiculturalism in poll-bound Karnataka. Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, Rahul took a jibe at BJP president Amit Shah and said, "He can publicly state that all opposition are animals. This is a reflection on his way of thinking, this is a reflection on his culture, this is a reflection on what he has been taught, this is not the way of the party." He further recalled some of the Karnataka leaders like Basavanna and Kempegowda and said, "they taught that the only way to move forward is to carry everybody together and to respect everybody."

6. Rahul rode in metro,browses for books in Bengaluru on Sunday: took time off his busy schedule to ride in a crowded metro and went shopping for books at a bookstore in Bengaluru on Sunday. He boarded the busy metro at Vidhana Soudha metro station and alighted at MG Road station, after a five-minute ride via Cubbon Park metro station in the central business district. He walked into The Bookworm bookstore on Church Street in the upscale street to browse through books, while Siddaramaiah bought and gifted five books to him. These included Tamil writer Perumal Murugan's "The Goat Thief", British author Karen Armstrong's "A History of God", "The Art of Living" by Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh and a book on the Japanese concept of 'Ikigai', which means 'a reason for being'.

7. Mood in Karnataka favours Congress, says Rahul after 6 round of "Yatra": Addressing a public rally in Bengaluru to mark the culmination of his "Janarshivad Yatra" covering all regions of the state, he also accused the Narendra Modi government of discriminating against the Congress-ruled Karnataka.

"Karnataka's mood is in favour of the party and we will the election," Gandhi said, winding up the last lap of his "yatra", which he devoted to mainly attack the Modi government.

8. Rahul, Sonia will lose their LS seats in 2019, says BJP: After Rahul Gandhi's prediction that the ruling BJP would suffer "the kind of collapse not seen in years" and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could lose in his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 election, the BJP hit back with one of its own, saying the president and his mother Sonia Gandhi would lose their constituencies.





9. Dalit outfits call for bandh in Kerala: Meanwhile, a bandh has also been called by Dalit outfits in Kerala who are protesting against the violence which broke out during Bharat Bandh organised by Dalit organisations. leader AK Anthony and Shashi Tharoor led the party's fast at Kerala Pradesh Committee headquarters.





Joined @INCIndia leader AK Antony as he commences a day-long fast in solidarity w/ the Dalit cause with a rousing speech at KPCC headquarters. Party leaders in full strength despite today's hartal. pic.twitter.com/HABpnRjyW4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2018

10. The unravelling of BJP has begun, says Salman Khurshid: Against the backdrop of the Dalit protests, the farmers' agitation and high profile fraud cases, Salman Khurshid said "we need to look at whether with this performance should (the BJP) be coming back" to power in 2019. "On that the clear answer is a no."

"I think that the unravelling of the BJP has begun and frankly I wouldn't be complacent but I think they have a very, very, very tough 2019," Khurshid said.

MPs protest at Rajghat: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are at Delhi's Rajghat to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue over their demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The MPs paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and took an oath in front of his statue, and vowed to keep the agitation peaceful. "We came here particularly to take an oath for the continuation of agitation to implement the AP Reorganisation Act which was passed on February 20, 2014. We want to do a peaceful agitation so we thought the Gandhi Ghat was ideal," MP YS Chowdhury said. "Central government should respond to us. We are requesting you through Gandhi ji right now. We have come to Rajghat, we have paid our tributes, and we have also taken our oath that we are going to fight till we achieve special status and all the rights," Ram Mohan Naidu said.