BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal have terrorists within them: Siddaramaiah

BJP, and also have terrorists within," he said taking his attack on the ruling Congress' principal rival to a new level ahead of the state assembly polls due early this year. Strongly reacting to the remarks, the state accused of desperately trying to polarise elections on communal lines "by calling BJP- " Speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagara district, the chief minister said the government would not tolerate whoever indulges in terrorist activities. "Whether it is the (PFI), (SDPI), Bajarang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad or any other organisation... if they indulge in disturbing harmony and brotherhood in the society, and spread communalism, they will not be tolerated," he added. Asked whether he will send a report to the Centre for banning such organisations, said, "...we have to get documents to say that they are indulging in such activities." In a tweet, the state charged: "CM @ is desperately trying to polarise elections on communal lines by calling BJP- .. "What they don't realise is India is not in 1975 and Indira Gandhi is not the Prime Minister today," it added. Hitting back at the chief minister, senior Leader and MLC V Somanna said has "lost his mental balance". has contributed immensely for the nation, he told reporters and demanded an apology from to the people of the state and withdrawal of his remarks. "I urge Chief Minister that he should not show soft corner towards that are planning to turn this state into Kerala like situation. It is not good for you," he added. has been demanding a ban on Islamist outfit and its political wing SDPI holding them responsible for a spate of killings of Hindu activists in the coastal Dakshina Kannada district. On the other hand, has blamed Sangh Parivar outfits for the killing of those from Muslim community in the region. As the coastal region remained on edge over repeated incidents of communal tensions, had recently warned of 'stringent' action against organisations provoking communal sentiments in the state. "Not only PFI, we will take action against all communal organisations," he had said while also naming Bajarang Dal and Pramod Muthalik's fringe right-wing Sri Rama Sene.