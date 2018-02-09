BMS calls Budget 2018 'anti-labour'; to boycott Modi's speech at ILC

Terming the as 'anti-labour', RSS-affiliated has threatened to boycott the Indian Labour Conference to be inaugurated by Prime Minister later this month. The move to likely to leave the government embarrassed. The has demanded the Union government to review the 2018-19 by incorporating its demands, including providing social security benefits to Anganwadi workers, reimbursing cess to labour welfare boards affected due to the Goods and Services Tax and withdrawing “anti-labour” reform measures, among others. “The Inter-Ministerial Committee headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised that it will fulfil many of demands raised by and other central trade unions. But nothing has been mentioned in the -19,” the said in a statement on Friday. The trade union will observe ‘Black Day’ on Friday 20 when all its affiliated workers will hold demonstrations and wear black badges. The decision was taken at the three-day executive meeting of the that concluded on Thursday. “The demands the Central Government to review the budget immediately and to take steps to redress the grievances. If the Union Government does not take any step before 25th February 2018, the will rethink its participation in the forthcoming Indian Labour Conference,” general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.

The said the Jaitley-led panel on labour reforms had promised it will fulfill many demands raised by the RSS-affiliated trade union during its “massive” rally on November 17 last year.

“The protest is against the negligent attitude of central government towards labour problems... But was totally silent about any of the issues raised by unions,” Upadhyay said.

Modi is set to inaugurate the Indian Labour Conference (ILC), also known as the Labour Parliament of the country, to be held on February 26 and 27. The Conference, supposed to be an annual event, is taking place after a gap of three years. The said that it will also hold “huge demonstration” at the ILC venue to be held in New Delhi “to mount pressure on central government to resolve labour issues.”

In the previous ILC held in 2015, then Presiden BN Rai had given a strong speech, in the presence of the prime minister, denouncing the “anti-labour” reform measures announced by the Union government.

The major demands of the BMS, include enhancing monthly pension under Employees' Pension Scheme from Rs1000 to Rs5000, providing special funds to sick PSUs that can be revived, hiking income tax exemptions to salaried class till up to Rs 5 lakh income per annum, implementation of Supreme Court's verdict on equal pay for Equal work and resolving problems of contract workers, among others.