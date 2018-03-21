Modi, not Rahul Gandhi hired Cambridge Analytica to woo voters: Congress

The BJP on Wednesday questioned links between the Congress and Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm accused of harvesting personal information from Facebook illegally to influence polls in several countries, and wondered if it will now depend on "data theft" to woo voters. Party leader cited media reports about the opposition party's plan to use the firm's services for the next Lok Sabha elections and to boost its president Rahul Gandhi's profile. He asked Gandhi to explain the company's role in his social media outreach. The firm, the Union minister said, has been accused of using "sex, sleaze and fake news" to influence elections and asked if the Congress too plans to walk the same path. "The Congress must explain if it has engaged in data trade with Cambridge Analytica," he said, questioning the opposition party's "silence" despite numerous reports of its link with the company. Prasad, the law and IT minister, used the occasion to warn Facebook of stringent legal action against any misuse of data of more than 200 million Indians on its platform. Targeting the Congress, he said the number of Gandhi's Twitter followers had shot up recently and wondered if it was due to the services of the firm that he achieved this "fake popularity". "Will the Congress now depend on data manipulation and theft to woo voters?" he asked. The Congress, on the other hand, denied having links with Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm accused of harvesting personal information from millions of Facebook users. Addressing a press conference, Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “This is a new lie from BJP's factory of lies. Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad has dished out a new lie by using fake news as diversion tactics. Congress never engaged or hired services of Cambridge Analytica”. ALSO READ: BJP questions Congress' links with Cambridge Analytica for 2019 LS polls 1. BJP questions Congress' links with for 2019 LS polls Party leader cited media reports about the opposition party's plan to use the firm's services for the next Lok Sabha elections and to boost its president Rahul Gandhi's profile. He asked Gandhi to explain the company's role in his social media outreach. The firm, the Union minister said, has been accused of using "sex, sleaze and fake news" to influence elections and asked if the Congress too plans to walk the same path. "The Congress must explain if it has engaged in data trade with Cambridge Analytica," he said, questioning the opposition party's "silence" despite numerous reports of its link with the company. 2. warns Mark Zuckerberg It is not a question of liaison between the Congress and a data firm but about attempts to influence democratic processes which his government would not allow, he said and warned Facebook founder and CEO against any abuse of data of Indians on its platform. "Mr you better note the observation of the IT Minister of India. We welcome the FB profile in India, but if any data theft of Indians is done through the collusion of FB system, it shall not be tolerated. We have got stringent power in the IT Act, we shall use it, including summoning you in India," Prasad warned. 3. Congress slams Ravi Shankar's claims

Here are screenshots of LinkedIn page of Director of Cambridge Analytica's Indian arm, saying "managed 4 elections successfully for BJP", "helped achieve mission 272." @BJP4India: response please? pic.twitter.com/NaxNJJdzzb — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) March 21, 2018 LIVE: AICC Press Conference on BJP’s mischievous allegations https://t.co/0RtFY5TPaZ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 21, 2018 Congress has no relationship with If the IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Modi govt had to do a presser against Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rising popularity on ground and on social media, it only means that the BJP is in the last stage of desperation and needs help!: Gaurav Pandhi tweeted.

4. Congress social media head denies BJP accusations

Divya Spandana, Social Media Head, Congress said, "I have never engaged with these people, have never met anyone from We have never hired any external agency, our Social Media team is run in-house."

5. Reports had alleged that used data mined from Facebook in the voter research it conducted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 elections campaign.

6. Alongside social media giant Facebook, is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

7. Britain's Channel 4 News on Monday filmed senior executives at Cambridge Analytica, including its CEO Alexander Nix, suggesting the firm could use sex workers, bribes and misinformation in order to try and help political candidates win votes around the world.

8. The saga is significant because of the way the harvested data might have been used. It was allegedly utilized to direct messages for political campaigns supported by Cambridge Analytica, most notably Trump's election victory and the Brexit vote.

9. CEO suspended

suspended its CEO Alexander Nix on Tuesday after the UK's Channel 4 aired yet another news report – this time showing Nix claiming to have run the "digital campaign" for US President Donald Trump's election team, having helped secure the reality telly tycoon tens of thousands of votes to win three crucial states, and used encrypted webmail like Protonmail to avoid congressional investigations.

10. What next?

US senators have urged Facebook boss to testify before Congress about how the social media giant will protect its users. Meanwhile, in the U. K., Zuckerberg has been summoned by the chairman of a parliamentary committee in order to explain the "catastrophic failure" to lawmakers.

On Friday, 16 March, Facebook made an announcement that it was suspending The firm which was integral to US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign is now under fire for misusing illicitly collected data from Facebook users.