Note ban slowed down economy, took away jobs: Manmohan Singh at CWC meet

Former prime minister slammed PM Modi's controversial last year saying the move had slowed down economic growth, which, in turn, had resulted in job loss.

The former prime minister had earlier predicted that would bring the country's GDP down by 2 percentage points.

Speaking during a Congress Working Committee meeting, Singh said the Gross Value Added (GVA), a true sub-measure of economic activity, has experienced a steep and sustained fall citing GDP numbers for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016-17 released a few days ago by the CSO.

Noting that private sector investment has collapsed and the economy was running on just one engine of public spending, the former prime minister pointed out that GVA growth of industry has fallen from 10.7 percent in March 2016 to just 3.8 percent in March 2017, a decline of nearly seven percentage points.

According to Singh, a well-known economist, the most worrisome aspect of the economic slowdown was the impact on job creation as jobs have been extremely hard to come by for the youth.

Citing the example of construction industry Singh said the largest employment generator in the country has suffered a contraction implying loss of millions of jobs.

Before Singh, Congress chief attacked the centre saying though demonetization was touted as a great success, till today the government refuses to disclose how much of the banned currency in circulation was actually returned to the banks.

Noting it is not the case that the Reserve Bank of India has forgotten how to count money, Gandhi said that the actual numbers show that the scheme was a disaster. Besides demonetization, PM Modi's ambitious Make in India programme too had failed to create jobs or attract investment, she said adding that unemployment was rampant and farmers in distress were being forced to commit suicide.

Accusing the centre of shifting the goalposts, Sonia said the BJP's manifesto promises that should have been fulfilled in 2019 were now being shifted to 2022.

Slamming the government for curbing freedom of speech, the Congress chief said the systematic attempt to blunt tools of accountability, undermine the judiciary and suppress dissent serves the centre's larger purpose of concealing corruption. Cronies and individuals close to the establishment have either seen dramatic increase in wealth and influence in the last 3 years, or have escaped the wrath of the law and managed to flee the country, she pointed out.

Expressing concern on the centre's poor handling of the social unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Sonia said it was systematically alienating and antagonizing the local population, especially the youth. She has asked a small group of party leaders headed by to keep an eye on the troubled border state.

Touching upon her recent efforts to build Opposition unity over the coming elections for the post of President and Vice President of India, the Congress chief said it was essential that those who occupy these august offices protect the constitution.

Noting that women, dalits, tribals, minorities and other oppressed sections were facing perilous times, she charged the government of using state power to stifle voices that express different thoughts and ideas, or speak out for alternative policies and philosophies.