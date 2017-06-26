Periscope: Modi, Trump meet for first time

Modi, Trump meet for first time
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi
will meet US
President Donald Trump
on Monday for their first face-to-face talks, seeking to iron out recent strains in India-US
relations during the PM’s two-day trip. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the US
withdrawal from the Paris climate deal. “Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest and consolidation of the multi-dimensional strategic partnership between India
and the US,” the external affairs ministry said.
Prez poll: NDA smells victory
Thursday is the last date of nominations for the country’s presidential election.
A contest is certain, though the electoral college is weighed heavily in favour of the ruling National
Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s tally stands at 538,000 votes of the total 1,104,546 votes. Support of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress
helped the NDA
cross the majority mark. The BJP
also has the support of both factions of the All India
Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is in power in Tamil Nadu
,and K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana
Rashtra Samithi.
