2 civilians died every week in police firing: National crime data
Periscope: Modi, Trump meet for first time

PM Modi will be looking to iron out recent strains in India-US relations during his two-day visit

Modi, Trump meet for first time 

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday for their first face-to-face talks, seeking to iron out recent strains in India-US relations during the PM’s two-day trip. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the US withdrawal from the Paris climate deal. “Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest and consolidation of the multi-dimensional strategic partnership between India and the US,” the external affairs ministry said.

Prez poll: NDA smells victory

Thursday is the last date of nominations for the country’s presidential election. A contest is certain, though the electoral college is weighed heavily in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s tally stands at 538,000 votes of the total 1,104,546 votes. Support of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress helped the NDA cross the majority mark. The BJP also has the support of both factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is in power in Tamil Nadu ,and K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

