PM Narendra Modi 'most expensive watchman' in the world, says Kapil Sibal

Senior leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed the Prime Minister's silence on major banking scams unearthed in the country over the last few days and termed the "most expensive chowkidar" in the world.

"Modiji used to give a statement everyday against the when a (2G) scam worth Rs 1.76 trillion was alleged during the UPA regime.

"That was a presumptive loss.

Later, the court said there was no scam at all," Sibal said while briefing the media.

Referring to the banking frauds by diamond jeweller Nirav Modi (worth Rs 114 billion) and others (Rotomac loan default worth over Rs 30 billion) as "actual" losses, Sibal said: "Why is he (Prime Minister) silent now?"

Modi spoke about the bank fraud for the first time on Friday at the ET Global Business Summit saying the government would take "stern action" against irregularities.

"He (Narendra Modi) gets a house, a plane; he is the most expensive watchman in the world," he added.

The former Union Minister said that the Prime Minister should explain why these scamsters "gained" while the nation faced losses under his watch.

"Several leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party have connections with these scamsters, who have left the country," he said.