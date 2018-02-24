PM Narendra Modi 'most expensive watchman' in the world, says Kapil Sibal

-
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday slammed the Prime Minister's silence on major banking scams unearthed in the country over the last few days and termed Narendra Modi the "most expensive chowkidar" in the world.
"Modiji used to give a statement everyday against the Congress when a (2G) scam worth Rs 1.76 trillion was alleged during the UPA regime.
"That was a presumptive loss.
Later, the court said there was no scam at all," Sibal said while briefing the media.
Referring to the banking frauds by diamond jeweller Nirav Modi (worth Rs 114 billion) and others (Rotomac loan default worth over Rs 30 billion) as "actual" losses, Sibal said: "Why is he (Prime Minister) silent now?"ALSO READ: PNB fraud redux? Bank of Maharashtra knocks CBI's door in loan default case
Modi spoke about the bank fraud for the first time on Friday at the ET Global Business Summit saying the government would take "stern action" against irregularities.
"He (Narendra Modi) gets a house, a plane; he is the most expensive watchman in the world," he added.ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Sin or crime?
The former Union Minister said that the Prime Minister should explain why these scamsters "gained" while the nation faced losses under his watch.ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Priyanka Chopra ends contract with Nirav Modi
"Several leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party have connections with these scamsters, who have left the country," he said.
