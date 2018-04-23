Rahul says BJP 'crushing' SC; challenges Modi for 15-min debate: 10 updates

Congress president on Monday said that the party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) to touch the Constitution, and neither will the country, in 2019. Addressing a gathering at a launch of 'Save the Constitution' campaign at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, Gandhi said, "We will not allow the BJP and RSS even to touch the Constitution, and neither will the country in 2019."

He attacked the Narendra Modi-led government over the judiciary crisis and the way he claimed it was interfering in the functioning of the judicial system.

The Congress president also mocked Modi for justifying manual scavenging by calling it a 'spiritual experience' for the Valmiki community.

quoted Prime Minister Modi's statement from his book Karmyog and said: "In his book 'Karmayog', the Prime Minister has justified manual scavenging by calling it a 'spiritual experience' for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset. He thinks that a person from backward class who cleans toilets and gutters gets spiritual happiness. It's their (BJP) thinking, not Congress,” reported ANI.

He claimed that the Modi-led government has no place for Dalit and backward class people in their hearts.

"The atrocities against backward class are increasing, and the person who sees manual scavengers getting spiritual happiness does not speak a word after all these incidents," the Congress president said, added ANI.

Continuing his tirade against Narendra Modi, Gandhi scion said that the people with RSS ideology are being placed in the institutions.

"Congress and wrote and gave the Constitution to India. All the institutions, IIT, IIM, and AIIMS all have been given to us by the Constitution, without it, nothing would have been possible. But today, people of RSS ideology are being placed in these institutions," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Modi, he said, "Earlier this government said Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao but now Modiji will say is 'Beti Bachao, BJP ke logon sebachao'."

While challenging Narendra Modi, said: "Just give me 15 minutes for a debate with the PM and I will grill him on the Rafael deal, Nirav Modi." He also claimed that will not be able to speak.

The Congress President also said that is only interested in becoming the Prime Minister.

launched 'Save the Constitution' campaign against Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government for "systematically destroying the Indian Constitution and attacking the Dalits".

form roughly 17 per cent of the country's electorate. There are 84 parliamentary seats reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes. The BJP had bagged nearly half of the seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, reflecting on its success in politically key states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. noted that the Congress could win three-fourth of the seats.

1. Rahul Gandhi launches 'Save the Constitution' campaign: Congress president on Monday launched his party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign, aiming to highlight alleged attacks on the Constitution and under Narendra Modi-led government.



This country belongs to each and every one of us. It is the duty of the Congress party to protect the Constitution, the institutions and every single one of our citizens.#SaveTheConstitution https://t.co/40wPM0vqs2 — (@RahulGandhi) April 23, 2018

Seen as the party's effort to reach out to the community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the campaign will continue till April 14, 2019, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

"The Constitution is under threat in the BJP regime. The community is being denied opportunities in spheres of education and jobs. The programme aims to highlight these issues nationwide," a party leader said, according to news agency PTI.





Congress President pays tribute to Dr at the launch of the party's nationwide "Save the Constitution" campaign at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday

2. Rahul says Modi only interested in becoming PM again: Congress president launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country could burn, girls may be raped and the rights of scheduled castes and minorities be under a threat, but Modi was merely interested in becoming the Prime Minister again.

The twin burning issues of and women's safety were at the centre of Gandhi's all-out attack on Modi at the launch of the Congress's "Save the Constitution" programme, as he asserted that constitutional values had been endangered under the Modi government and assured the people that his party would not let it happen.





“Modiji yesterday told his MPs, you give ‘masala’ to the media, so please don't speak... No one else will speak anywhere. Nation will only listen to Narendra Modi”, says pic.twitter.com/IrFRsDRVA6#SaveTheConstitution — (@office0ffRG_) April 23, 2018

claimed that if he was allowed to speak with for 15 minutes on a host of issues, including the Nirav Modi scam, Modi would "run away". Gandhi alleged that Modi was afraid to face Parliament on issues like Punjab Bank fraud scam, deportation of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallaya and the Rafale fighter deal.

"If I am allowed to speak for 15 minutes on Rafale issue in Parliament before Modi, he will not be able to withstand it," he said.

In his book 'Karmayog', PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a 'spiritual experience' for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset: Rahul Gandhi, Congress President in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/yvmNvRY4x5 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2018

He claimed that Narendra Modi-led government has no place for Dalit and backward class people in their hearts.

5. ‘Modi govt crushing, suppressing SC’: on Monday accused the Modi government of "crushing" and "suppressing" the Supreme Court and asserted that his party will not allow the ruling alliance to derail institutions created by the Constitution.

Gandhi said that institutions such as the Supreme Court, high courts, the Lok Sabha, assemblies and the Election Commission have been built on the basis of the Constitution which has been given to the country by Dr and the Congress.

He alleged that people with RSS background were being inducted in these institutions by the BJP-led government.

"It has happened for the first time that four judges of the Supreme Court went to the people to seek justice. The Supreme court is being crushed, it is being suppressed. Parliament was not allowed to run," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde had told Modi recently that atrocities were being committed against women in India.

"She told him that your government was not doing the right thing for Indian women, was not helping them and atrocities were being committed against them. But the Prime Minister is quiet. Other countries used to look up to us... Modiji has destroyed the country's reputation,” Gandhi said, according to ANI.

7. says BJP spreading RSS ideology: alleged that RSS ideology ran counter to the Indian Constitution.

"This ideology that runs counter to this document... The SC and ST Atrocities Act is being eroded and weakened," he said.

Referring to the second half of the budget session of Parliament, Gandhi said it was for the first time that the treasury benches "disrupted" the Houses though it was normally the Opposition which does so.

"They (BJP) will see the power and strength of ideology of the Congress. They are already beginning to see it. They will see more and more till 2019 when we will remove them from power," Gandhi added.

8. ‘BJP, Congress destroying Constitution’: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Scheduled Caste Department Chairman Nitin Raut said that the BJP and RSS leadership was systematically destroying the Indian Constitution to wreck the country's social fabric to enforce their pernicious Manuwadi social order that was contrary to what the Constitution had nurtured and protected.

"Ever since the RSS-supported BJP has come to power at the Centre, the Constitution has been under severe attack, in one form or the other, thereby denying the marginalised sections of society their constitutional rights," he said, according to news agency IANS.

Raut said that the institutions such as Reserve Bank of India, Supreme Court, Election Commission and erstwhile Planning Commission were all under threat.

"The RBI was sidelined while deciding on demonetisation. The Planning Commission was dismantled to establish NITI Aayog that has no accountability. The voice of four Supreme Court senior most Judges has been silenced and the Election Commission made to wait for government's approval to announce election schedules," he said, added ANI.

The Congress leader said that the BJP-RSS combine is set to dismantle the social security available for SCs, STs and other weaker sections.

"The RSS ideology attacks the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. This would be countered by the Congress," he said.

9. Save the Constitution is Congress’ campaign to save dynasty, says Amit Shah: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said the 'Save the Constitution' campaign launched by the Congress chief is an exercise to save the dynasty and that the opposition party's "Modi hatred" has turned into "India hatred".

If there is one party that has destroyed the spirit of our Constitution, it is the Congress. They do not want rule of democracy but they want rule of dynasty. Hence this is a farce of a movement by their President. https://t.co/n6mWPBHIRC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2018

By repeatedly saying the Congress made the Constitution, @RahulGandhi is carrying forward his family tradition of insulting Dr. Ambedkar. The Nehru-Gandhi family insulted him when he was alive and his humiliating him even more now. Shameful and petty. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2018

In a statement soon after Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Amit Shah said if there is one political party that has trampled over the Constitution in letter and spirit, time and again, it is the opposition party.

He made a mention of the Congress' move to impeach the Chief Justice of India and said it is part of a trend to demonise and weaken every institution that seeks to maintain its individual identity and does not "kowtow to the dynasty", a reference to the Gandhi family.



The BJP chief also cited the Congress' alleged attack on the CAG, Election Commission, the Army and the Supreme Court at different points of time and its imposition of the Emergency in 1975 to hit back

"Those who do not trust the Army, the judiciary, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, EVMs and the RBI, are now saying democracy is in danger. India has a vibrant democracy and a vibrant Constitution,” Shah said, according to PTI.

"The Congress' Save the Constitution' campaign is nothing but a farce that seeks to perpetuate the rule of dynasty over the rule of democracy. Like in the past, we need to protect the Constitution from the Congress," Shah said, added PTI.

10. BJP holding ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ across India: The Congress campaign comes at a time when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is holding "Gram Swaraj Abhiyan" across the country under which Prime Minister has asked party MPs and MLAs to spend a night in Dalit-dominated villages.

The Prime Minister's direction to party leaders came after violent protests erupted in parts of the country after a Supreme Court order allegedly diluted the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





With Agency inputs