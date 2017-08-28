JUST IN
Tejashwi rises in show of Opposition unity

Sharad Yadav's presence in the rally sparked speculation of a split in the Bihar's ruling party

Satyavrat Mishra  |  Patna 

Rashtriya Janata Dal
(L-R)Former Chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav with RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav during the Bhajapa (BJP) bhagao, desh bachao rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday | Photo: PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday scored political points by organising a massive rally of Opposition leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

The rally also saw Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi criticising Nitish Kumar for ditching the grand alliance with the RJD and joining the National Democratic Alliance.

Leaders from various political parties were present at the rally. West Bengal CM and Trinmool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and C P Joshi, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, JMM chief Hemant Soren, JVM President Babulal Marandi, NCP leader Tariq Anwar, and CPI leaders 

S Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja attended the Bhajpa (BJP) bhagao, desh bachao rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. 

Sharad Yadav’s presence in the rally sparked speculation of a split in the Bihar’s ruling party.

Lalu Prasad said: “Nitish Kumar was jealous of Tejashwi’s growing popularity. Tejashwi worked very hard for the development of the state and stayed clear of any controversies during his tenure as the deputy chief minister. Nitish considered Tejashwi a threat.” 

Tejashwi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Nitish Kumar. “Nitishji is like an uncle to me, but he insulted the mandate given by the people of Bihar. My whole family was intimidated by the central investigative agencies, but we never gave in. 

I’m just 28 years old, but I remain firm on my commitment to secularism. Nitishji could remain firm. He is a political turncoat who is hungry for power.” Several leaders called Tejashwi the “future leader of Bihar”. The crowd mostly consisted of smartphone-wielding youth.  “We’re here for Laluji and Tejashwiji. Nitish Kumar was wrong in breaking off the grand alliance. He cheated us. We are here to offer our support to Tejashwiji. He must lead the fight,” said Ebrahim Khan, a resident of Saran district.

Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee attacked the Centre for “terrorising people who dared to speak against it”.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s recorded message was also played at the rally. She accused the Centre for flawed economic policies.

