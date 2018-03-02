CPI-M-led Left Front says BJP's electoral juggernaut will be stopped in Tripura Both the ruling CPI-M-led Left Front and the opposition BJP sounded optimistic about forming the next government in Tripura as officials prepared for Saturday's counting of votes cast in the February 18 Assembly elections. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Tripura State Secretary Bijan Dhar said the Left parties were "overconfident" of forming the next state government. "There is no doubt that the eighth Left Front government would be formed after the counting of votes on Saturday. People of Tripura voted for the Left parties on February 18 for peace and steady development in the state," said Dhar, also a CPI-M central committee member. "Bharatiya Janata Party's juggernaut would be stopped in Tripura elections. Victory of Left parties in Tripura would also boost the anti-BJP alliance in the Indian politics," added Dhar, also the convener of the Left Front, comprising four Left parties -- Communist Party of India, Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party besides CPI-M. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, along with a large section of leaders from Bengal, have been vocal about the adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP. However, Yechury's political line has been vehemently opposed by the party's Kerala unit, along with politburo member Prakash Karat, who is known as a hardliner in the CPI (M). On January 21, the CPI(M) central committee had voted against the draft political resolution pitched by Yechury proposing an alliance with the Congress. Instead, it adopted a draft resolution, which will be placed before the party congress, ruling out any form of electoral alliance or adjustment with the Congress. The Tripura Assembly Election result, to be declared on Saturday, will have far reaching consequences nationally and also within the CPI (M), which has been in power in the state for the past 25 years, a leader of the Left party said. The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in Tripura as well as in Meghalaya and Nagaland. Two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states. "If the Left Front wins in Tripura, then there might not be any chance of altering the political draft that has been adopted. But, if the BJP wins, then the question of adjustment with the Congress to stop the BJP will again come up," the leader said.

It will be judgement day for the BJP, Congress, the CPI-M-led Left Front, and the Naga People's Front on Saturday, when the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in three Northeastern states -- Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura -- will be held amid tight security.

Counting would begin from 8 AM in all the states amid tight security, Election Commission officials said. While Tripura went to the polls on February 18, elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

The has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.

Buoyed by the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, the is making a bid to expand its footprints in the region.

While the has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years, the Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003, except for a three-month period of President's rule in 2008.