The (BJP) received a severe drubbing in the and Bihar Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections, losing four of the five seats in the bypolls, including the prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies of The results, which many see as setting the tone for the 2019 general elections, came after non-BJP parties teamed up against the saffron party in the two states. Especially worrisome for the BJP was the fact that it was trounced by the BSP-backed Samajwadi Party in the high-stakes Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls. After sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and the Assembly elections last year, the BJP faced a last-minute alliance stitched by the and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the bypolls. BSP supremo had announced her party's backing for SP candidates in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur in return for the SP's support for her party's candidate in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections. The BJP lost the Gorakhpur seat to the SP by a margin of 21,961 votes. SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad got 456,437 more votes than his nearest rival, BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 434,476 votes. In the Phulpur constituency, SP candidate defeated BJP candidate Kaushalendra Singh by a margin of 59,613 votes. The winner polled 342,796 votes, while the BJP candidate secured 283,183. Significantly, Gorakhpur was earlier held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Deputy Chief Minister had held the Phulpur seat. Meanwhile, in Bihar, the BJP also lost the constituency and the while scoring a consolation win in the Bhabua Assembly seat. The results in both the states triggered calls for a Grand Alliance -- a la Bihar -- all across India to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Once the outcome of the 2018 bypolls was known, Chief Minister said that "over-confidence and the inability to understand the understanding between SP and BSP" were the prime reasons for the BJP's defeat. Here are the top 10 developments in the shock defeat for BJP in UP and Bihar bypolls: 1) Akhilesh drives to Mayawati's residence: Setting aside 25 years of bitter and historic rivalry, Samajwadi Party chief drove to the residence of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to thank her for the support to his party's candidates in Phulpur and Gorakhpur. While had thanked the BSP chief, whom he fondly calls 'Buaji' (aunt), at a hurriedly called press conference on Wednesday evening, he created a flutter in political circles in Lucknow as his cavalcade drove from his Vikramaditya Marg residence to the sprawling bungalow of at Mall Avenue. They were closeted together for about 20 minutes. While what transpired between the two is not yet known, it is understood that the two discussed the poll outcome in which their parties together beat the ruling BJP. 2) says people 'showing BJP the door': Buoyed by the results of the Lok Sabha bypolls in and Bihar, the Opposition parties said that the verdict reflected "public anger" against the BJP and that it was the "beginning of the end" for the ruling party at the Centre. The said that people across the country, angered by the BJP's "arrogance and misrule", were "showing it the door". Congratulating the winners of the Lok Sabha by-elections, President said that the outcomes showed that people were angry with the BJP and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win. He also said that the was keen to rebuild the party in but added that it would "not happen overnight". "Congratulations to the winners of today's by-elections. It is clear from the results that voters have a lot of anger towards the BJP and will vote for any non-BJP candidate who has more chances of winning. The is keen on rebuilding the party in Uttar Pradesh, but that will not happen overnight," he tweeted in Hindi. The party's candidates in the state lost their deposits in the recent by-polls to the two Lok Sabha seats in 3) Lalu says 'victory of truth over falsehood': RJD President Lalu Prasad, who is currently in jail following his conviction in the fodder scam cases, described his party's victory in the Bihar bypolls as the "victory of truth over falsehood". "The more you pour the fuel of conspiracy on Lalu, the brighter will his lantern burn. Millions of salutations to the people of Bihar for upholding justice. This is a victory of truth over falsehood," the RJD supremo, whose party has the lantern as its election symbol, tweeted in Hindi. The RJD retained and Jehanabad Assembly seats in the by-elections for three seats in Bihar. The BJP retained Prasad also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who congratulated him on the "great victory", saying "Thank you, didi. Together we are fighting. We shall fight and we will win". ALSO READ: Phulpur & Gorakhpur bypoll results: Is it just a question of numbers? 4) SP victory boosts chances of coalition in UP: With the tacit understanding between the Samajwadi Party and the BSP in the Lok Sabha bye-elections for two seats paying off, chances of a 'mahagathbandhan' of anti-BJP parties before the 2019 general elections got a boost in These results are the beginning of the formation of a broadest possible alliance of Opposition forces before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, senior political analyst and retired head of the political science department of the Lucknow University Ramesh Dixit said. "The will also be forced to come into this fold with all the major players," Dixit said, adding that all these parties were working to oust the BJP. "This showing has come as a silver lining for all the other parties and, notwithstanding their inner contradictions, their major concern of maintaining their political relevance, which is under challenge, will guide them to fall in line," Dixit said. Social scientist professor Nadeem Husnain said that it was a fight for survival and that all the parties would be forced to somehow sew together a working alliance in 2019. "Their alliance in in 2022 looks a little difficult as they have major stakes in the state and issues like leadership and chief minister's post are their Achilles heel," Husnain, who was with the department of Anthropology of Lucknow University, said. They had not joined hands then. But suddenly in the middle of the election, the SP and the BSP forged an electoral understanding," he told media at his residence. The over-confidence and inability to understand the electoral understanding between the SP and the BSP led to the defeat, Adityanath stressed.