Dattatreya felicitated for undertaking EPFO cadre restructuring

Dattatreya said thousands of officials in EPFO got promotions which were pending for 18 years

Dattatreya said thousands of officials in EPFO got promotions which were pending for 18 years

Senior Enforcement Officers of 1999 batch of Employees (EPF) on Sunday felicitated Union Labour Minister in Hyderabad, for taking steps for undertaking the cadre restructuring of the Employees' Organisation (EPFO), which resulted in promotions for many officers.



said thousands of officials working in various cadres in the got promotions which were pending for the past 18 years.



The Minister, while thanking the officials for the felicitation, said the cadre restructuring of resulted in promotion chances for the officials.



"The credit for restructuring should go to all the employees of and Central Board of Trustees. I did my duty as a minister," said



The has over 4.30 crore subscribers with over Rs 10 lakh crore corpus.



The Minister further said the officials have identified that about Rs 42,000 crore is now laying in "inoperative accounts" across the country.

Press Trust of India