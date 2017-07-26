Now, DNA profiling will be done only for identification, says Law panel

The on Wednesday recommended a new legislation on profiling which says that the tool would be used exclusively for identification of a person and not to "extract" any other information.



" profiling would be undertaken exclusively for identification of a person and would not be used to extract any other information," the panel said in its recommendation to the government.



Along with the report, the panel has also prepared the ' Based Technology (Use and Regulation) Bill, 2017' amid fears that health-related data can be "misused by persons having prejudicial interests, adversely affecting the privacy of the person".The report says that there will be a national data bank, and regional data banks for the states, to be set up by the central government.These banks will be responsible for storing profiles received from the accredited laboratories and maintaining certain indices for various categories of data, like crime scene index, suspects index, offenders index, missing persons index and unknown deceased persons index.It has also recommended setting up of a profiling board which would lay down procedures and standards to establish laboratories.The proposed board will also be responsible to frame guidelines for training of the police and other investigating agencies dealing with related matters and advice on all "ethical and human rights issues" relating to testing.

