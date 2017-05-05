Govt appoints MDs, CEOs of seven public sector banks

Usha Ananthasubramanian has been moved out of PNB to Allahabad Bank as its new MD and CEO

The government today appointed new managing directors and chief executive officers of seven public sector banks, which included the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as the MD and CEO of the (IOB).



Subramaniakumar is at present the Executive Director of the IOB. An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said he will hold the charge of the post till June 30, 2019.



The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved these appointments.



Rajkiran Rai G will be the new MD and CEO of the of India. He is at present working as the Executive Director of the of Commerce.



His appointment is for an initial period of three years, the order said.



Sunil Mehta, the Executive Director in Corporation Bank, will be the new MD and CEO in the in place of Usha Ananthasubramanian.



Usha has been moved out of the PNB to the as its new MD and CEO. She will hold the charge of the new post till August 31, 2018, it said.



Dinabandhu Mohapatra will be the new MD and CEO of the of India in place of M O Rego who has been moved to the Syndicate in the same capacity.



Mohapatra is currently the Executive Director in the Canara



R A Sankara Narayanan, the ED in of India, will be the MD and CEO of Vijaya

