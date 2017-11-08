NDTV loss widens to Rs 23 cr in Q2

Broadcasting major New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 23.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



The company had posted a net loss of Rs 22.91 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said in a filing.



Its total income from operations on a consolidated basis was down 12.06 per cent to Rs 103.97 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 118.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Total expenses in Q2 of FY2017-18 were at Rs 124.51 crore, down 10.03 per cent as against Rs 138.40 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Shares of today settled at Rs 59 crore on the BSE, down 1.09 per cent from the previous close.