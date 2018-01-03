Rainwater harvesting: NGT issues warrant against DMRC MD

The has issued a bailable warrant against the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for failure of its officials to appear before it to apprise it on installation of systems.



A bench headed by acting NGT Justice U D Salvi passed the order after noting that nobody appeared before it despite its earlier order directing DMRC's senior most to be present before it.



The tribunal had directed the official to be present to explain why system could not be installed at some locations of Metro."None present on behalf of the despite its presence being felt necessary as per the order dated December 4, 2017. Consequently, we issue bailable warrants against the Managing Director, in a sum of Rs 20,000 to the satisfaction of the in exercise of our powers...," the bench said.The matter will be heard on February 14.The tribunal had earlier slapped fines on four real estate developers here after it was found that rainwater harvesting system installed in their premises was not functional.The NGT had imposed an environment compensation of Rs three lakh each on builders after perusing the inspection report filed by the Committee (DPCC).Taking several hospitals, malls and hotels here to task for not complying with its orders on rainwater harvesting, the green panel had earlier imposed fines and issued warrants to many of them for not installing these systems.The green panel was hearing a plea by environmentalist who had sought directions to Metro Rail Corporation to "install proper system" on all its existing, proposed and under-construction metro stations, tracks and depots.The green panel, however, had widened the ambit of the petition and incorporated various other institutions like hospitals, hotels and malls.

