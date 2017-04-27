RBI issues new draft rules for M&As

The (RBI) on Wednesday proposed a fresh set of regulations regarding which seek reporting of such actions to be more stringent and time-bound, and provide for mandatory permission for all deals, which are not on the automatic route.

This follows the new regulations notified by Corporate Affairs Ministry under the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamation) Amendment Rules of 2017 issued on April 13.

The proposed regulations will be brought in under the of 1999 and seek to address the issues that may arise when a domestic firm and a foreign firm enter into scheme of merger, demerger/amalgamation/rearrangement.

The regulation makes reporting of any cross-border activity mandatory within 180 days from the date of sanction.