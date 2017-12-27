'Star Wars: A New Hope' actor Alfie Curtis dies at 87

Curtis, known for his role as Dr in the "Star Wars: A New Hope", passed away at the age of 87.



The actor, who famously gave jitters to at the Mos Eisley Cantina in the fourth installment of the popular sci-fi franchise, is no more, Comicbook.com reported.



The cause of death is unknown.Curtis' other roles include - the Milkman in "The Elephant Man" in 1980, on the 1980-1981 TV series "Cribb" and Ted in 1986's TV miniseries "Lost Empires", among others.Mark Hamill, who plays Skywalker in "Star Wars" films, took to to remember the as a "funny, kind and real gentleman"." Curtis made Wars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even more memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind and a real gentleman. Thanks Alf - you'll be missed. RIP," he wrote.

