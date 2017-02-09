Tata Teleservices in talks with ATC to exit Viom Networks for Rs 4K cr

Tata Tele's stake in Viom Networks came down to 26% after ATC acquired majority stake in the company

Telecom operator is believed to be in talks to sell its entire stake in mobile tower company to for about Rs 4,000 crore.



" is in advanced stages of finalising a deal with (ATC) to exit The deal is pegged at around Rs 4,000 crore," an industry source said.



Mails sent to and did not elicit any response.



Tata Teleservices' stake in came down to 26 per cent after acquired the majority stake in the company and merged its existing Indian business.



bought 51 per cent stake in Viom, which owns and operates over 42,000 towers, from Ltd and for Rs 7,635 crore.



at that time owned 54 per cent of Viom, with Kolkata-based SREI Group of Kanoria family holding about 18 per cent with management control.



state investor GIC, Macquarie Infrastructure Fund, Oman Investment Fund and India's IDFC Private Equity are other investors in the company.



Viom was formed in 2009 as a result of the merger of mobile towers of and Quippo Telecom — a unit under SREI Group.

