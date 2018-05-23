Trump-Kim meeting set to take place on June 12: Pompeo

The historic meeting between and North Korean leader un is set to take place on June 12, told lawmakers today.

Testifying before a powerful Congressional committee, Pompeo identified de-nuclearisation of as one of the top national security priority of the

"The maximum pressure campaign of diplomatic and economic sanctions is bearing fruit with the historic meeting set to take place on June 12," Pompeo said in his testimony before the

This campaign, he said, has been undertaken in concert with an unprecedented number of allies and partners.

"Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible de-nuclearization of the We are clear-eyed about the regime's history," Pompeo said.

"It's time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away," the top American said.

Pompeo's remarks came a day after Trump yesterday suggested that his historic summit with Kim "may not work out" even as he asserted that the North Korean leader was "serious" about denuclearisation.

