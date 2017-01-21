Unichem Labs' Q3 standalone net up 26% at Rs 26 cr

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories today reported a 26.33 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 26.10 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.66 crore in the year-ago period, Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
Its total income on standalone basis from operations also rose to Rs 359.92 crore in the said quarter under as against Rs 309.21 crore a year ago.
Unichem Laboratories has strong presence in therapy areas of cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and anti-infectives.
