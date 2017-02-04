Redmi Note 4: Looks good, performs even better

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, has kept everyone, including its rivals, busy with the vast array of budget smartphones it has launched. The latest one to reach its users is the Redmi Note 4. Just like its predecessor —the Note 3 — this, too, is a budget smartphone. Xiaomi has loaded its newest product with a host of features to cater to the Indian audience in particular. Last year, it crossed the $1-billion revenue mark in India and the Redmi series played a crucial role in achieving this feat. Interestingly, the company announced that it had sold around 250,000 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?