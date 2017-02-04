Redmi Note 4: Looks good, performs even better

The phone makes the cut in the budget category

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, has kept everyone, including its rivals, busy with the vast array of budget smartphones it has launched. The latest one to reach its users is the Redmi Note 4. Just like its predecessor —the Note 3 — this, too, is a budget smartphone. Xiaomi has loaded its newest product with a host of features to cater to the Indian audience in particular. Last year, it crossed the $1-billion revenue mark in India and the Redmi series played a crucial role in achieving this feat. Interestingly, the company announced that it had sold around 250,000 ...

Gaurab Dasgupta