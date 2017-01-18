TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » Strategist

VIP's slice-and-dice strategy
Business Standard

Trending in 2017: Digital marketing

This year will see greater focus on mobile user experience and regional content

Vikas Chawla 

With 90 per cent of mobile usage on Facebook and more than half the searches happening via mobile, mobile user experience is already a focus area. We are going to see brands invest a lot more in it, especially when it comes to speed. Google has launched Accelerated Mobile Pages and Facebook is expanding its Instant Articles feature, both of which are going to expand their reach in 2017. Even social media engagement via mobile is going to change with brands adapting to how they can get more engagement on devices. Brands often believed more content is better, but with millions of ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trending in 2017: Digital marketing

This year will see greater focus on mobile user experience and regional content

This year will see greater focus on mobile user experience and regional content With 90 per cent of mobile usage on Facebook and more than half the searches happening via mobile, mobile user experience is already a focus area. We are going to see brands invest a lot more in it, especially when it comes to speed. Google has launched Accelerated Mobile Pages and Facebook is expanding its Instant Articles feature, both of which are going to expand their reach in 2017. Even social media engagement via mobile is going to change with brands adapting to how they can get more engagement on devices. Brands often believed more content is better, but with millions of ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Trending in 2017: Digital marketing

This year will see greater focus on mobile user experience and regional content

With 90 per cent of mobile usage on Facebook and more than half the searches happening via mobile, mobile user experience is already a focus area. We are going to see brands invest a lot more in it, especially when it comes to speed. Google has launched Accelerated Mobile Pages and Facebook is expanding its Instant Articles feature, both of which are going to expand their reach in 2017. Even social media engagement via mobile is going to change with brands adapting to how they can get more engagement on devices. Brands often believed more content is better, but with millions of ...

image
Business Standard
177 22