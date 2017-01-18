Trending in 2017: Digital marketing

This year will see greater focus on mobile user experience and regional content

With 90 per cent of mobile usage on Facebook and more than half the searches happening via mobile, mobile user experience is already a focus area. We are going to see brands invest a lot more in it, especially when it comes to speed. Google has launched Accelerated Mobile Pages and Facebook is expanding its Instant Articles feature, both of which are going to expand their reach in 2017. Even social media engagement via mobile is going to change with brands adapting to how they can get more engagement on devices. Brands often believed more content is better, but with millions of ...

Vikas Chawla