VIP's slice-and-dice strategy

Leading luggage manufacturer VIP Industries has just unveiled a new identity for its brand Aristocrat, roping in cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin as celebrity endorsers and introducing a new logo with the fresh tagline, “Unpack your dreams.” The rationale behind the repositioning of one of its “value for money” brands, with an aim to hold greater appeal to youths away from big cities, follows VIP Industries’ overall segmentation strategy that is focused on sharply defining target audiences in an industry that is largely ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?