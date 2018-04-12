After 4 years, Orkut founder to launch 'Hello' social network app in India

A new 'hello', set up by the of the once-popular Orkut, has announced its entry into the Indian market amid the controversy surrounding user data breach at

has been set up by Buyukkokten, who was the of that once was a leading in and Interestingly, shut down its services in 2014, having lost its sheen to rivals like

"If you look at social media today, it has isolated people instead of bringing them closer. It has become more about broadcasting than sharing. We need a fresh start. is built around interest-based communities where users with same interests can connect, leading to true connections," said.

He added that with hello, the aim is to create positive, meaningful, authentic connections and sustained social engagement.

"We started in in July 2016... About 35,000 users were a part of our beta testing in the Indian market. was huge in and I'm delighted to say to once again," he said.

The app is available for download on and Play.

Asked about the monetisation model, said the company "does not have to sell user data to get revenues".

"When a user signs up, they are asked about five things that they are passionate about and then get recommendations that are non-intrusive. We also ensure that every advertiser has a profile on (for greater accountability)," he said adding that no user information is shared with third-party

After India, the company would look at rolling out its service in its home market the US as well as in countries like and

Social networking giant Facebook, which has over 20 crore users in India, had admitted that nearly 5.62 lakh people in the country were "potentially affected" by its global data breach involving Cambridge Analytica.

The firm has been accused of harvesting personal information of over millions of users illegally to influence polls in several countries.

has said his organisation was committed to ensuring integrity of elections across the world, including India, as he testified before the US Congress yesterday.

Facebook's data breach scandal had also sparked a furore in India, with last month warning the firm of "stringent" action for any attempt to influence polls through data theft. He also threatened to summon Zuckerberg, if needed.