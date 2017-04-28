TRENDING ON BS
Apple exploring app that can charge iPhone handsets using Wi-Fi routers

Company is also set to bring "True Color iPad Pro" screen technology to its smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iPhone

US tech giant Apple is experimenting with wireless charging technologies that could see users charge their iPhones with a Wi-Fi router.

"Apple's patent application for 'Wireless Charging and Communications Systems With Dual-Frequency Patch Antennas' is a method for transferring power to electronic devices over frequencies normally dedicated to data communications," appleinsider.com reported on Friday.

The patch antennas may be used for wireless power transfer at microwave frequencies or other frequencies and may be used to support millimetre wave communications.

The patch antennas may be used to form a beam steering array. The wireless circuitry may include adjustable circuitry to steer wireless signals associated with the antenna array.

"Apple's patent application merely covers the theory behind wireless power transmission using existing communications link frequencies, and does not divulge specific operating details beyond the implementation of specialised beam forming patch antennas," the report noted.

Apple is set to bring "True Color iPad Pro" screen technology to its smartphones for the first time.

"The screen technology uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the colour and intensity of the display to match the light in your environment. Which means reading anywhere is more natural and comfortable - almost like looking at a sheet of paper," Forbes.com reported earlier.

The full spectral sensing ambient light sensor will be added to the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7S Plus and iPhone 8.

