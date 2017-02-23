BharatQR, UPI, BHIM, NUUP: How these digital payment apps, services work

The growth of digital payment services is fueled by introduction of apps and services by the NPCI

As India leaps toward a digital economy, the adoption of digital payment platforms is on the rise as well. Before the demonetisation drive, which started on November 8, 2016, there were a handful of digital wallet -- PayTm, FreeCharge and MobiKwik. But, none of them offered comprehensive digital payment structure and had their own limitations.



As the government shifts focus toward cashless society, it also pushed a bouquet of digital payment options in the form of and USSD like code, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), app, and National Unified USSD Platform. These were introduced alongside existing banking such as internet banking, mobile banking and immediate payment service (IMPS).



Let’s take a look at these digital payment options and how they function:



code



code is a National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and payments companies, Mastercard and Visa led initiative to enable without card or card swiping machines.



Quick response (QR) codes carry certain information that could only be decoded with the help of a QR code scanner and that is exactly what code does. Banks have been integrating to their existing mobile and therefore no extra app or service is required to exercise



To use code for digital payments, user need to have an internet enabled smartphone an bank app compatible with code. Using the bank app to scan the QR code eliminates the need of entering required information like phone number or card number manually to make the transaction. Rather, all it takes is to scan the QR code and the amount gets transferred directly from the bank account.



Unified Payments Interface (UPI)



Just like BharatQR, is not an app but a service. The significantly reduces the steps involved in fund transfer process like typing card details, net banking password, IFSC code etc. and facilitate instant fund transfer facility via virtual payment address (VPA) using mobile platform.



To use services, all you need is an internet enabled smartphone equipped with supported banking app that supports Also, to use services, the user need to create VPA, which is sort of an e-mail ID like khalid@icici or sunainaa@kotak. These VPAs acts as the address to direct payments and can be used to receive or transfer money. Also, these VPAs eliminated the need to add/enter any information like account number, IFSC code etc. before transferring funds and therefore simplifies the whole fund transfer process significantly.



Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM)



BHIM, unlike and UPI, is a service based on app developed by the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) to promote digital transactions using



To use the app, the user need to have an internet enabled smartphone and compatible bank account. The app works on protocols and thus require mobile number linked to the bank account to make transaction. With the help of app, the user can manage multiple bank account that support in one single app. The app also enables other features – user can check bank balance, switch accounts and send money to non- supported banks with the help of IFSC code, account number. The app also supports fund transfers to Aadhar registered bank accounts.



National Unified USSD Platform (NUUP)



Unlike above mentioned that require internet enabled smartphone and an app, is based on unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) codes. The USSD codes doesn’t require any internet connection or smartphone and can simply work by transmitting information using GSM network.



Because are based on USSD codes, the service is limited to check account balance, generate mini statement, fund transfer via MMID (a code allotted by banks on mobile banking registration), IFSC code or Aadhaar number, and generating OTPs, M-PIN.



Different banks follow different protocol to use service, and therefore the user need to follow up with the bank to confirm the USSD code for various



