Facebook most downloaded app in India in 2016

In its fourth annual Retrospective Report, mobile app data and insights company reveals that India's app market grew massively, outpacing the US to surpass it as the #1 country by Play downloads, from around 3.5 billion downloads in 2015 to over six billion in 2016.

According to the report, was the most downloaded app (combining Play and iOS platforms) in India in 2016. Additionally, it was also the top-ranked app company in India while Kings' (acquired by some years back) was the top ranked game in 2016 in terms of downloads.

When it came to which app was most used on in India, it was once again a company -- Messenger. the platform followed in second spot, while Maps came third. and led the pecking order in too, but took the third spot, while Maps didn't figure in the top ten.

While the top ranks in terms of downloads and usage were dominated by Facebook, topped the revenue ranking in India in 2016 accoridng to App Annie. It was followed by dating app Tinder in second spot and online networking platform took third spot. Music apps like Gaana, Saavn and Sing! Karaoke also featured in the top ten revenue earner apps from India, along with Magzter, and Fingerprint Login. was ranked second in the top companies in India by revenue as well while InterActiveCorp took the top spot.

The report also revealed that globally, publisher revenue grew 40 per cent year-on-year -- an acceleration over the growth rate in 2015 -- resulting in $35 billion across iOS and Play app stores. When including in-app advertising, app store revenue and third-party Android stores in 2016, publishers made over $89 billion in revenue. App downloads grew by 15 percent worldwide across iOS and Play, with total time spent in apps increasing by 25 per cent. Further, the report stated that the average consumer uses well over 30 apps per month across various markets.

"As technology and business models continue to evolve, apps are playing an even greater role in transforming, and creating opportunities for, companies and industries both established and new," said Danielle Levitas, Senior Vice President of Research at App Annie. "We're seeing major indications of this shift globally. App adoption is growing rapidly in emerging markets including India and Indonesia- while mature markets are seeing apps challenge and change traditional industries including retail, entertainment and banking."